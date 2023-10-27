Welcome to rugby union’s burning platform

bout sixty minutes into the Wallabies’ disastrous loss against Wales in the pool stage of the World Cup in late September, a group of Australian super fans gave up supporting their team and turned on the coach.

It was an embarrassment for Jones who recently said he had “no doubt” his team would win. It was also a disaster for Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan, who spearheaded the decision to sack coach David Rennie and take a high-stakes gambleJones’ return was meant to be the sugar hit the game desperately needed in this country. Instead, rugby union is embroiled in the same old drama, finger-pointing and deceit.

“There have been multiple independent reports delivered, all recommending greater centralisation,” McLennan says, with his trademark confidence. “The time is now.”Ask anyone who has worked in Australian rugby over the past two decades and they’ll agree the solution to “fixing” rugby lies in building some form of a national high-performance structure. headtopics.com

In simple terms, the newly proposed model gives RA control of high-performance programs that mentally and physically train players to compete at an international level. There is currently no formal agreement between the clubs on how to recruit or contract Australian players and there is no unified approach to strength and conditioning.

“Alignment will work. In the short-term it will be more expensive for Rugby Australia but with time it will create efficiencies,” he says. RA made a $4.5 million operating loss in the 2021 calendar year on revenue of $98.6 million (down from a $27 million operating loss in 2020). In 2022, it made an $8.2 million profit on revenue of $129.2 million. RA’s next financial report won’t be released until the new year, but the revenue is expected to be hit by the absence of local games due to the World Cup. headtopics.com

