This year has been a boon for pop-culture news, offering a wealth of topical options for anyone hoping to turn heads or start conversations at Halloween parties this year. Forget the classic witch or spooky ghost costume, why not lean into something more timely and relevant?

Bianca Faye, a costume artist and owner of The Costumery in Reservoir, says pop-culture often influences costume choices – from the biggest celebrities of the year to recent blockbuster films.parties,” Faye says. “There’s magic in dress-up … It allows you to rediscover that energy of being a child again.”Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

It would be sacrilege to omit arguably the most talked about couple this year: pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce. But which of their outfits to choose from? Swift’s red lip classic thing is certainly a must, but this could be paired with the now-famous red and white Kansas City Chiefs (Kelce’s team) jacket she wore to her first game, or theshe wore to the second. As for Kelce, his most notable outfits would either be his Chiefs uniform or histhis Halloween – by avoiding costumes of characters from struck work. headtopics.com

Creating this look is simple: one person wears a black shirt with a white X on it and the other wears a black shirt with the white Threads squiggle.Let’s be real, everyone will be dressing up as Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken. Try mixing it up by embodying the coolest chick in the film: Weird Barbie (played by Kate McKinnon).

Read more:

smh »

Weird Barbie, Roman Empire or Travis Kelce? What to dress as this HalloweenStruggling to think of a fun, topical costume for Halloween this year? We’ve got you covered. Read more ⮕

Weird Barbie, Roman Empire or Travis Kelce? What to dress as this HalloweenStruggling to think of a fun, topical costume for Halloween this year? We’ve got you covered. Read more ⮕

Barbie sales surge 14 per cent after blockbuster movie release: MattelBarbie maker Mattel said sales of its iconic doll jumped 14% in the latest quarter thanks to the “Barbie” box-office blockbuster starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Read more ⮕

The Zoom wave may be weird, but scientists say this is why you probably do itIt’s as much a remote-work ritual as wearing sweatpants with a business-friendly top (known as a “mullet”). But its reason has been a mystery – until now. Read more ⮕

Trippy eagles, vagina wounds, dragon intimacy: how medieval art got weirdA Twitter account of the oddest illustrations from the middle ages has now become a book. Behind these naive drawings, author Olivia M Swarthout says, lie serious truths Read more ⮕

Cold war satellite images reveal hundreds of unknown Roman fortsDeclassified spy images point to 396 undiscovered forts in Syria and Iraq, shifting understanding of Roman frontier Read more ⮕