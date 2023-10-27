Weekend at Bernie’s: Why only radical action can breathe life back into rugby

This is partly due to the fact I don’t understand the intricacies of the game they apparently play in heaven, and I’ve never been bothered enough to try to.

But these are the observations from someone who used to find the spectacle of rugby transfixing. It was the hottest ticket in the city, once, with stadiums jammed with fans wearing gold scarves. The Wallabies were something.

The first issue is relevance. Australian Sports Commission participation statistics show that for the period up to December 2022, 145,000 Australian adults and 95,000 Australian children were participating in organised rugby of some kind or another. That might sound good but really it’s tragic.Twice as many adults in Australia report being involved in each of organised badminton and rock climbing. More children in Australia play field hockey than rugby. headtopics.com

It means rugby is not the deepest of ponds in which to fish for talent or actual interest in the sport. Factor in the not-too-easy accessibility of watching the sport at international and professional level, with top-level rugby rarely being broadcast on free-to-air TV.Australian rugby’s second issue is a product of its first. The game has a serious revenue problem. Rugby Australia’s annual reports reveal that in the last reporting period, it made a relatively small surplus of about $8 million.

In the past eight or so years, RA has booked losses with roughly the same frequency as it has reported meagre profits. Its total revenues for the year ending December 31, 2022, were $129 million; for the 2014 financial year, the corresponding amount was $103 million. Those figures alone illustrate Australian rugby’s stagnation. RA is spluttering along at less than the cumulative rate of inflation.Commercially and financially, rugby isn’t expanding in Australia; there’s no real growth. headtopics.com

