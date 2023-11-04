Weed Dating: Melbourne's Wholesome Matchmaking Event

Kneeling in the dirt, hands clasped around the plants he’s just pulled up by the roots, James asks the people next to him: “Are these weeds?” That question keeps coming as 20 singles mingle on a small farm in Melbourne’s inner north. Dressed in their gardening best, they’re there to speed date – and weed.Run by Ceres, a non-profit network of community gardens and urban farms, weed dating could be Melbourne’s most wholesome matchmaking event

. It is inclusive of all genders and sexualities and welcomes those looking for mates as well as dates.Tamara, who has travelled across town for the event, worries that with so many women in the group, her friendliness may accidentally come off too keen. Sign up for the fun stuff with our rundown of must-reads, pop culture and tips for the weekend, every Saturday morningFor others, like Kelly, not knowing anyone’s gender or sexuality is part of the appeal. “I am bi-queer, so I’ll just take anyone,” she says. Everyone laughs.Becca, one of the farmhands, is playing Cupid. After a farm tour, she gets everyone into the dirt. Every 15 minutes or so people rotate – giving them the opportunity to weed across the row from someone new. Knees grubby, hands busy, singles flirt about worms, swap tips on composting, and – because it’s Melbourne – talk about coffee. The event isn’t just for green thumbs but Heide, a single mum of two, knows what she’s doin

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: ‘We found each other digging in the dirt’: singles flirt over worms at weed datingAt a community garden in Melbourne, combining a working bee with speed dating has yielded the city’s most wholesome matchmaking event

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Melbourne Cup trainer Gai Waterhouse’s secret to success: ‘I read the horse’Gai Waterhouse had to defy the weight of her famous father to become a female trailblazer and legend of the track.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Former North Melbourne defender Ben McKay defends big-money move to Essendon7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Letter from Melbourne lawyer John Adams reveals operation of alleged mortgage Ponzi schemeA suspected Ponzi scheme that has ensnared Melbourne racing identities and a senior AFL figure was offering returns of up to 8 per cent before the sudden death of its alleged mastermind last month.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Staff at Melbourne childcare centre allegedly leave young boy behind on excursion to park7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Desperate search for boy, 10, who disappeared from Melbourne homeA desperate search is underway for a boy with non-verbal autism who disappeared from a home in Melbourne's outskirts overnight.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »