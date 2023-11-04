‘We’re losing’: Ukrainians reel from war chief’s stalemate warning

The reason for the sustained weapons fire was unclear in this West African country, led since September 2021 by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya who took power in a coup after 11 years of civilian rule. "There is gunfire from both automatic and weapons of war in Kaloum," the political and administrative heart of the seaside city, a witness from the area said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The city centre has been sealed since dawn, we can neither enter, nor leave," a shopkeeper added, also speaking on condition of anonymity. "I wanted to go to the port area where I work but was prevented from leaving (Kaloum), where armoured vehicles have been deployed". Kaloum is located on a peninsula and houses the presidency and several top government and administrative offices as well as the military headquarters and the main prison. Several witnesses said the firing took place near the jail and the 8 Novembre bridge -- the sole access route to the city centre. An airport source said no flights had taken off from Conakry's international airport on Saturday morning as air traffic staff could not get to the airport from Kaloum.Guinea is among several countries to have seen coups since 2020, along with Mali, Burkina Faso and this year, Niger and Gabo

