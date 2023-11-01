‘We never thought we’d have a Monet on our farm’: $174m artwork heads to regional Australian gallery

“We never thought we would have a Monet on our farm,” said Margot Anthony, who with her late husband, Doug, the former leader of the National party, donated the land on which the gallery is built.The Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre is the beneficiary of the first work of art to make it to the regions from the National Gallery.

“I honestly believe that sharing the collection will prove to be the singular most important thing the National Gallery has ever done after acquiring Blue Poles,” said Alison Kubler, a member of National Gallery of Australia council.

“When the request came in, it was like the most fun thing ever as a council to say, ‘yes, let’s send that one on the road’,” she said. “You are going to see extraordinary things go to extraordinary places that you will not expect to see them.”

The Monet unveiling was the swan song of the Tweed Regional Gallery director, Susi Muddiman, who leaves the role after 16 years to take up a position at Gold Coast’s Hota. Muddiman said she chose Meules, milieu du jour because “our collection has a regional focus. And given our rural environment, we thought it was a wonderful opportunity to pitch for something international.”

Four more significant paintings will arrive at Tweed gallery in February: Giorgio Morandi’s Natura morta and three Margaret Olley works.

