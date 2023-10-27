‘We loved her so much’: family of Ballarat teenager hope to raise awareness about suicide

Sign up for the Rural Network email newsletterhe living room has morphed into a memorial place for a lost daughter. A hand-carved table is topped with trinkets, frames and a tree of life ornament; the walls by the fireplace are decked with photographs. A graffitied canvas with her name sits next to the dining table.

Suicide is the leading cause of death among young people in Australia, and was one of the leading causes of death for all people in outer regional, remote, and very remote areas in 2021, according to theDespite the number of people touched by this tragedy, it’s difficult to talk about. Bridie’s mother, Joan, says they put on a brave public face.“We just try to keep busy most of the time,” Joan says. “At work you can hold it together, but I’ve started crying on the way home again.

“I’d give her money for lunch, and she’d always buy her friend a caramel slice,” Joan says. “She was kind. “Many in rural and remote areas identify that it’s hard to talk about mental health issues and suicide, some relaying that there is a rural stoicism and a need to ‘stay strong’ during times of adversity. There becomes a stigma around seeking or accessing help,” she says. headtopics.com

“ was purely loved, but didn’t know there were answers or that tomorrow was a new day. I just wish kids could see that from the parents they leave behind.” According to a state government spokesperson, all government secondary and specialist schools are funded to employ a mental health practitioner, with teams of psychologists, social workers and other health professionals available for in-person and online support.Dr Elizabeth Paton, the project lead on the Mindframe program at Everymind, says creative storytelling through media was powerful, but needed to be handled carefully.

Read more:

GuardianAus »

Fashion designer Lesley Aurousseau launches bra-making masterclass in BallaratLove them or hate them, bras are part of everyday life for countless women ... but rarely are they hand-made by the wearer. Read more ⮕

Loved, hated, soon to be updated: The next chapter for Federation SquareJeff Kennett was no fan of Fed Square, but like many Melburnians, has grown to love it. But challenges with Melbourne’s civic space remain. Read more ⮕

Mat Lindsay’s recipe for beef tartare was so popular that it came off the Ester restaurant menuEster’s cult chef is revealing the secrets of some of his best-loved dishes. Read more ⮕

Tasmanian ramping inquiry hears 'harrowing' stories of ambulance patients forced to wait for treatmentA parliamentary inquiry into ambulance ramping in Tasmania receives 'devastating' submissions, including stories of patients dying in corridors while separated from loved ones. Read more ⮕

Lilie James' family releases statement revealing their devastation at the 21-year-old's death at Sydney schoolThe family of the 21-year-old Lilie James, who was found dead inside St Andrew's Cathedral School, release a statement saying she was 'vibrant, outgoing, and very much loved'. Read more ⮕

Brand new wedding dresses $300 each at Vinnies op shopVinnies Waverly has collected all new and pre-loved donated gowns into one store, which opened at 9.30am today. Read more ⮕