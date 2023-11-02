‘We heard the missile come’: tensions rise on Israel’s northern border

The gates to border communities in the Upper Galilee such as Metula and Menara are closed and guarded by soldiers. The tourist cabins and attractions are empty. The sound of drones is now a constant, irritating buzz. Occasionally, a boom can be heard in the distance.

Asked what the future holds, he replies with a formulation that others in Kiryat Shmona use. It is in the hands of the “enemy”, not Israel. Instead, its fighters have fired at visible targets across the frontier, using weapons such as guided anti-tank Kornet missiles, a weapon the group used extensively in 2006.

“We are seeing the escalation going steadily up every few days. It is a steady pattern,” Randa Slim, a Lebanese expert with the Middle East Institute recently told Al Jazeera. “The trend is telling … but so far, it doesn’t appear to be out of control.

However, he says: “All of this might incorrectly lead to the assumption that Hezbollah succeeded in shifting the dynamic of the conflict with Israel – firmly establishing a two-front war.”

