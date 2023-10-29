‘We gotta go, f**k’: Aussie news crew flee

Channel 7 journalist David Woiwod was crossing live to the network’s Early News program just after 6am when he and his cameraman had “a very close call”.“I don’t know if you can hear those blasts in the background,” Woiwod said as exploding rockets could be seen in the distance.

“We have a flare going up there,” he added, pointing out Israel’s air defence system intercepting strikes. As the sound of firing rockets grew closer, Woiwod – who was near Sderot on the Israeli border – could be seen gazing upwards in panic.As he ran out of shot, an explosion could be heard and the feed was cut. Back in a studio in Sydney, Channel 7 anchor Jodie Speers quickly moved on to other stories.about the chilling moment he had to run for his life.“An incredibly close call there, showing that Israel doesn’t have a full grip of the situation – a fluid situation,” he said.

“Hamas had fired off a rocket. They are doing it every few hours, showing no sign of decreasing these rocket attacks. “Israel is on the ground in northern Gaza, advancing. We understand they are 4km into the northern Gaza border. We have pushed right back, the IDF have detected what they believe to be an antitank missile in the area as well.” headtopics.com

Woiwod is Channel 7’s US correspondent but has been dispatched to the Middle East to cover the Israel-Hamas conflict.An Aussie influencer was hit with a “relentless barrage of selfies” after being mistaken for Ryan Reynolds at a Taiwanese train station.The controversial decision by a Sydney council to fly the Palestinian flag above its town hall in a region with a large Jewish population has sparked a fierce backlash.

