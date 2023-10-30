Australia is famous for its diverse and unique marsupials, and infamous for its world-leading rate of mammal extinctions.

The species were “hiding” in museums, among specimens collected since the 19th century, and none of them survive today. Earlier efforts to classify mulgaras focused on external differences, such as the hair on their tail or the number of nipples. Our new work looked deeper, through an analysis of skulls and teeth.

We also mounted an expedition to the caves of the Nullarbor Plain to collect additional mulgara skulls. Previously, researchers disagreed about whether there are one, two, or even three species of mulgara. We found a total of six species, living in different habitats across central and western Australia. Two of these were already accepted to exist, another had been proposed in the past but dismissed, and three were entirely new. headtopics.com

Just as you cannot judge a book by its cover, you cannot judge the importance of a mulgara by its size, or its taxonomy by its tail!

Trade talks between Australia and European Union collapseB﻿etter access for meat products proved a key sticking point but both sides said they&x27;re ready to keep talking. Read more ⮕

Trade talks between Australia and the European Union collapseAgriculture Minister Murray Watt warns it may be years before Australia reaches a trade deal with the European Union after talks broke down. Both sides are arguing there has been a lack of compromise to secure the free trade agreement. Australia is seeking better agricultural access for its farmers into the European market. Read more ⮕

Australia China relations: How the World Trade Organisation helped Australia repair its trade ties with ChinaAustralia’s resistance to Chinese coercion helped win the trade war, but the international trade organisation’s role should not be underplayed. Read more ⮕

Negotiations for Free Trade Deal Between Australia and EU CollapseNegotiations for a free trade deal between Australia and the European Union have collapsed due to the lack of new offers from EU negotiators. The EU seeks access to Australia's mining sector goods, while Australia wants tariff-free exports of beef, sheep meat, dairy, and sugar to the EU. Read more ⮕

Trade deal with European Union collapses following negotiations at Osaka G7A potential trade deal with the European Union is all but off the table after negotiations collapsed at the Osaka G7 Trade Ministers meeting over the weekend. Read more ⮕

Australia enters 'endgame' free trade talks with European Union for a deal five years in the makingAustralia's trade minister is set to resume talks with his European Union counterpart, vowing he won't sign a deal for the sake of it. Read more ⮕