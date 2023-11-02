‘We didn’t know’: Pies boss’ Ginnivan admission, ‘emotional’ reaction to son’s axing

Ginnivan was traded to Hawthorn on the final day of the exchange period, joining the club on a four-year deal after 42 games and 58 goals for the Pies. The move came after the Pies secured Lachie Schultz from Fremantle to play in a similar role to Ginnivan.“We said this early on last year when a couple things happened, he’s just learning and he needs to continue to learn,” Kelly said on SEN’s Whateley.“What they need to understand and what I say to them is we didn’t know Lachie Schultz was going to be there (to be traded).

Kelly, a leading player agent before joining the Pies as CEO this year, said he understood why the arrival of Schultz may’ve paved the way for Ginnivan’s exit from the club. “Having been on the other side of this (as an agent), Jack’s manager is sitting there, he’s going, ‘crikey, this gets harder because of Lachie and because of Bobby (Hill). Rightly so, he should and did have conversations,” he said.“Did Jack want to leave Collingwood? No, and he loved the boys. But at the end of the day, long term for Jack, he’s got a four-year contract with a really good club and really well-run club.

While not as high profile, another off-season move that drew Kelly’s attention was the club’s decision to delist his son Will.Kelly was taken as a father-son selection in the 2018 draft but the club parted ways with him this off-season.“Obviously a bit emotional. Wrighty is fantastic, Fly is fantastic. They all had great conversations, them and Will.

“He’s a 22-year-old kid, just turned 23, he’s got plenty of upside, he now needs to work out how badly he wants it and where he wants it.

