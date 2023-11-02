We asked politicians to rate who was ‘most decent’. (Yes, some voted for themselves)

From pollies trying to vote for themselves, to suspected vote stacking and some vote switching, it was an illuminating exercise. As any political reporter knows, the most honest answers are those given without influence from media advisers or factions. So an early voting blitz was conducted with as many MPs as possible before the expected interference was run from gatekeepers.Some LNP MPs became evasive, declining to answer. Suspicions deepened further when those who would answer all plumped for their leader, David Crisafulli.
Votes came pouring in with (coincidentally) a sharp drop-off in the number of Crisafulli votes. One MP instead voted for a backbencher, so as not to appear a “suck-up”. Each was asked to vote for one MP from their party, one from the opposing major party, and one from the crossbench.
She was, however, pipped by Education Minister Grace Grace by a solitary vote. MPs on all sides noted that Grace dished out funding equally to schools in LNP and ALP electorates. Within his own party, he was only topped by his leader – a result readers should treat with scepticism.McDonald’s bipartisan work to secure Sophie’s Law, requiring courts to treat the death of an unborn child as an aggravating factor in sentencing, was spoken of as a legacy any pollie would be proud of.Opposition education spokesman Dr Christian Rowan also received strong polling … no doubt helped by his generous and sought-after medical advice.
Other opposition MPs winning votes were shadow treasurer David Janetzki, opposition whip Mark Boothman, and Stephen Bennett. Perennial parliament provocateur Jarrod Bleijie received a single vote – believe it or not, from a Labor member.Independent Noosa MP Sandy Bolton received strong support from Labor and the crossbench, while also pulling two votes from the LNP, with MPs praising her approachability and genuine personality.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕