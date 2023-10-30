WBBL eyes third umpire changes after howlers in non-televised games

Cricket Australia will look to introduce third-umpire technology for all WBBL games next season in a bid to introduce parity between televised and streamed matches.Mignon du Preez and Rhys McKenna have both copped incorrect decisions this seasonInconsistencies in officiating were highlighted again on Sunday night when Brisbane Heat power-hitter Mignon du Preez was declared run out in bizarre fashion against Adelaide.

As she did not have the ball in the same hand that removed the stump, Du Preez should not have been ruled out. After introducing the decision review system for the 24 free-to-air games last year, CA will expand that to include an extra 10 matches next season.

"Next year is the first year of our new media rights agreement, which will bring with it some further growth in the technology and facilities available at WBBL games. Dobson launched the 'stadium series' in Adelaide on Monday, announcing that WBBL matches will be played at Adelaide Oval, MCG and the SCG later in the tournament. headtopics.com

CA share a similar vision, with the Gabba likely to also host a game next summer as part of a longer-term goal of a closer balance between matches at suburban grounds and major stadiums. "If in the future, more games in these big stadiums suits the competition — our schedule, partners and players — I would love to think there's more."French football game called off after fans smash windows on visiting team's bus, leaving coach bloodied

Latest updates: Gaza evacuation call now 'urgent' as rioters storm Russian airport to protest plane from IsraelLilie James's family 'cannot understand' why she was killed at Sydney schoolHow to fix the gender pay gap, according to one of the 'bloke-iest' companies in Australia'The world will miss you': Touching tributes to Matthew Perry following actor's... headtopics.com

From a broken bat to fixture woes: WBBL season starts with more than one bangWith the first international draft already having an impact and wild swings in teams’ form, the stage is set for more Women’s Big Bash drama Read more ⮕

Chamari Athapaththu shines in WBBL with two half centuriesSri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu has impressed in the opening rounds of the WBBL, scoring two half centuries for the Sydney Thunder. Read more ⮕

‘Hard task’: Aussie leggie eyeing World Cup audition and WPL contract after T20 snubWBBL: Catch all the major highlights from the clash between the Brisbane Heat and the Melbourne Stars Read more ⮕

Car hire company refuses to refund excess despite third party paymentA customer rented a car and had to pay for repairs due to a third party's fault. The car hire company has been slow to refund the excess amount, even though the third party has already paid for damages. The customer seeks advice on the next steps to take. Read more ⮕

ABB ASX: Aussie Broadband leapfrogs Vocus on internet connectionsWhile Telstra and TPG dominate the broadband market, they have been losing market share, while the third-biggest provider, Optus, has been maintaining share. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury stages comeback to win by a pointTyson Fury was knocked down in the third round by Francis Ngannou but staged a comeback to win by a point. Read more ⮕