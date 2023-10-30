WBBL eyes third umpire changes after howlers in non-televised games

Cricket Australia will look to introduce third-umpire technology for all WBBL games next season in a bid to introduce parity between televised and streamed matches.Mignon du Preez and Rhys McKenna have both copped incorrect decisions this seasonInconsistencies in officiating were highlighted again on Sunday night when Brisbane Heat power-hitter Mignon du Preez was declared run out in bizarre fashion against Adelaide.
As she did not have the ball in the same hand that removed the stump, Du Preez should not have been ruled out. After introducing the decision review system for the 24 free-to-air games last year, CA will expand that to include an extra 10 matches next season.
"Next year is the first year of our new media rights agreement, which will bring with it some further growth in the technology and facilities available at WBBL games. Dobson launched the 'stadium series' in Adelaide on Monday, announcing that WBBL matches will be played at Adelaide Oval, MCG and the SCG later in the tournament. headtopics.com
CA share a similar vision, with the Gabba likely to also host a game next summer as part of a longer-term goal of a closer balance between matches at suburban grounds and major stadiums. "If in the future, more games in these big stadiums suits the competition — our schedule, partners and players — I would love to think there's more."
