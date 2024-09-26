Wayne Bennett's plea for sanity in a world obsessed with video replay

The NRL ’s longest-serving coach, Wayne Bennett , is a man of few words. But the words he grudgingly parts with are always worth hearing.

Everyone seems to know this except the people who run sport. According to them, the real act of madness would be to have this technology at our disposal without using it an awful lot. The tape was played over and over, as if it were the Zapruder film. Maybe, if you rewatched it often enough, evidence of the microscopic infraction would reveal itself.Let’s get David Caruso on standby at games too.

Surely they exist so that play can generally be got on with. If a player breaks them in a way that’s visible to the naked eye, in real time, that’s an offence. Otherwise, play on. Now the referee is walking towards the sideline. There’s an alfresco TV set over there. The referee starts watching replays of the goal on it. Many, many replays.

