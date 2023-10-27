Waverley Council sacks deputy mayor who backed move to condemn Israel's bombing of Gaza

The deputy mayor of a Sydney council has been sacked after trying to amend a motion about the Israel-Gaza conflict to call out "war crimes" by Israel.Mayor Paula Masselos says the deputy mayor was removed as he has lost the confidence of the community
At last week's meeting, Waverley Council voted on a motion to condemn the attack on Israeli civilians by Hamas and give $10,000 to Jewish community organisations in their area. The amendment further called for "all perpetrators to be held accountable for their actions in accordance with international law" and "an end to the war in Gaza".Councillors then called an extraordinary meeting on Thursday night, where Cr Fabiano was voted out of his deputy mayor position."We actually received 2,600 signatures on a petition, we had more than 150 emails — the community was absolutely outraged," Cr Masselos said.
"It is not appropriate or right to respond by sacking those of a different perspective," Cr Fabiano said.Cr Fabiano retained his position as a councillor and the position of deputy mayor was left vacant after the meeting.
About 16 per cent of the 68,000 people in Waverley Council's local government area identified Judaism as their religion in the last census. The petition, started by lawyer and former Zionist Council of NSW director Daniel Rod, said Mr Fabiano's stance had caused distress in the Jewish community.
"Where there is an opinion being expressed that the majority may not agree with, that is not controversial, that is, 'Please respect international law' — that should be encouraged," CCL president Lydia Shelly said."We cannot be encouraging any processes that lead to the squashing of alternative views and … silencing dissent.