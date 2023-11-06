Waterloo Metro Station in Sydney Completed After Eight Years

The Waterloo metro station in Sydney, Australia, has been completed after eight years of construction. The station had to overcome challenges such as a high water table and the need to be watertight. The outer exterior of the station is lined with multiple layers of protection. The station features 1000 Indigenous footprints on a wall and a giant mural of a local Aboriginal dancer holding a boomerang.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SMH: Three arrested following machete attack, car fire in western SydneyPolice said the ordeal began about 10.40pm on Sunday when emergency services were called to a home in Concord West.

Source: smh | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Teenager stabbed, man struck with machete in altercation in Sydney’s west7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: Three arrested after car fire, machete fight in western SydneyA﻿ teenager is in hospital after several incidents across multiple suburbs overnight.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Thank ex-Macquarie Banker Nicholas Moore for ‘NCIS: Sydney’ which you’ve already paid forAn Australian version of the popular US show debuts on Friday. Why has it been funded by the federal government?

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SMH: ‘Don’t stop, keep going’: How to exit Sydney’s new motorway mazeWhen 2000 Sydneysiders were allowed inside the Rozelle Interchange for the first time on Sunday, the first thing they wanted to know was how they could get out again.

Source: smh | Read more »

7NEWSSYDNEY: ‘Mark my words’: Sydney customer slams Coles in cashless self-service register prediction7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney | Read more »