Water polo coach Lilie James, 21, found dead inside Sydney school was dating man police are seeking over murder

A man alleged to have murdered his ex-girlfriend in a prestigious Sydney CBD school bathroom is still missing — with NSW Police searching the coastline for any sign of him. Sports assistant Paul Thijssen, 24, is reported to have called triple-0 four hours after allegedly killing water polo coach Lilie James, 21, inside a gymnasium bathroom at St Andrew’s Cathedral School, where they both worked.

“St Andrew’s Cathedral School is a happy and tight-knit community for parents and students — it’s horrible to think about such a sad, brutal tragedy happening in the very building we love so much,” the parent said. “It will be so hard for all of us to move on from this, and thoughts are with the victim’s family, students and fellow teachers.” Students coached by James also paid tribute to her, telling 7NEWS.com.au: “She always had a smile on her face.

