Water detected in atmosphere of small exoplanet

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have detected water molecules in the atmosphere of a small, blazing-hot exoplanet 97 light-years from Earth. The planet, named GJ 9827d, is about twice Earth's diameter, and it's the smallest exoplanet found to have water vapour in its atmosphere, according to a new study.

Water is essential for life as we know it, but the planet is unlikely to host any type of life due to searing temperatures that would turn a water-rich atmosphere into scorching steam.An artist's illustration depicts exoplanet GJ 9827d (foreground, right) — the smallest exoplanet where atmospheric water vapor has been detected — as it orbits a host star. Two inner planets (bottom left) in the system are also shown. (CNN) The astronomers have yet to uncover the true nature of this unusual world's atmosphere, but the revelation paves the way for further investigation as they seek to understand the origins of planets beyond our solar syste





9NewsAUS » / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Building Commissioner Finds Issues in Western Sydney Apartment ComplexDavid Chandler, the NSW Building Commissioner, visited a 10-storey building in Western Sydney and found numerous issues, including water leakage and non-compliant fire stairs. Despite attempts to fix the problems, the building is still not up to scratch.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »

Adults Most at Risk of Drowning During School Holidays, Warn ExpertsNew data reveals that adults are most at risk of drowning during school holidays in Australia. Experts emphasize the need to focus on water safety messaging for adults, as previous research had primarily focused on children. The study also highlights the increase in drownings across all age groups during holiday periods.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Adults Most at Risk of Drowning During School Holidays, Warn ExpertsNew data reveals that adults are most at risk of drowning during school holidays in Australia. Experts emphasize the need to focus on water safety messaging for adults and move beyond traditional safety measures. Research shows an increase in drownings across all age groups during holiday periods.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Families Seek Back-to-School Financial Help in QueenslandOrganisations and charities are seeing more families seeking back-to-school financial help. Smith Family data shows many disadvantaged families are struggling to afford essentials. The School Savvy shops, run by Catholic Care Central Queensland, sell books, stationery, school uniforms, bags and water bottles at subsidised prices.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Concerns over rising drowning deaths in AustraliaAs Australia braces for an increasingly hot summer, there are concerns about ongoing drowning deaths. Swim safety experts share their tips for staying safe in the water.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Widespread Flooding in Far North Queensland due to Tropical Cyclone JasperUnprecedented rain brought by Tropical Cyclone Jasper has triggered widespread flooding in far north Queensland, forcing thousands of people to evacuate. Cairns airport is closed, roads are extensively damaged and residents in the city’s northern beaches are cut off by floodwaters. Some rain gauges in the Barron and Daintree River catchments recorded more than 2m of rain over recent days, and more rain is expected. Water levels in the lower Barron River have smashed the previous record set by devastating floods in March 1977. On Monday morning, the Daintree River was more than 2m higher than the previous 118-year-old flood level, recorded in 2019. The full impacts of the flood are not yet clear. But there’s likely to be significant damage to properties and public infrastructure, and negative effects for industries such as tourism and agriculture. Recovery is likely to take many months. So let’s take a closer look at what caused this emergency – and what to expect as climate change worsens

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »