Watchdog blames regulators for failing tradies using deadly engineered stone

A landmark report calling for engineered stone to be banned blames poor government and industry standards for failing tradies who have contacted silicosis and says the $251 million cost of prohibiting the substance used in kitchen benchtops is outweighed by the risk to workers.

The report was released on Friday afternoon following a national meeting of workplace safety ministers, helmed by federal Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke, after the federal, state and territory leaders commissioned the watchdog to investigate the effects of a potential ban.Dubbed “the new asbestos” by Burke, engineered stone can contain up to 95 per cent crystalline silica and is responsible for a surge in irreversible lung disease in stonemasons and other tradespeople.

It also targeted importers and manufacturers for providing businesses with inadequate information on the hazards associated with engineered stone, creating confusion.“Importers, suppliers and manufacturers of engineered stone products have failed to comply with their upstream duties to ensure these products are without risks to health and safety of the workers who will use the products,” the report says. headtopics.com

“There is no toxicological evidence of a ‘safe’ threshold of crystalline silica content, or that the other components of lower-silica engineered stone products (e.g. amorphous silica including recycled glass, feldspar) do not pose additional risks to worker health.”

“The cost to industry, while real and relevant, cannot outweigh the significant costs to Australian workers, their families and the broader community that result from exposure to RCS from engineered stone,” the report says. headtopics.com

“I don’t think it’s reasonable for us to be making a final decision without the public knowing what’s in the report. There have been calls in the lead-up to this meeting for the public release of the report. I wanted to be able to do that but didn’t get the agreement,” he told ABC’sConstruction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union national secretary Zach Smith said every day ministers delayed banning the product, more workers would be given a death sentence.

Australia Headlines

Read more:

smh »

Secret report warns there is no safe level for killer stoneLeaked extracts from Safe Work Australia’s investigation into engineered stone recommends a complete ban. Read more ⮕

Secret report warns there is no safe level for killer stoneLeaked extracts from Safe Work Australia’s investigation into engineered stone recommends a complete ban. Read more ⮕

Secret report warns there is no safe level for killer stoneLeaked extracts from Safe Work Australia’s investigation into engineered stone recommends a complete ban. Read more ⮕

Australia inflation: Will the Reserve Bank of Australia bow to political pressure?The big question is whether the RBA can resist political interference to lift the cash rate in November. Read more ⮕

Australia-US relations: The full guest list for President Biden’s state dinner with AustraliaThe Bidens invited more than 300 guests, including business leaders, musicians, athletes and prominent Australian-Americans. Read more ⮕

Cleo Smith detective leaked information to journalist he was in a relationship with, watchdog findsWA Corruption and Crime Commission report finds Cameron Blaine shared sensitive case details with 22-year-old woman Read more ⮕