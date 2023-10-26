Watch Supercars, Gold Coast 500 schedule, start times, Brodie Kostecki and Shane van Gisbergen championship calculations

The Bathurst 1000 has been run and won, with all eyes turning to the championship race as the Supercars season hits Surfers Paradise for the Gold Coast 500. The penultimate event of the year features two 250km races, live and free on Seven and 7plus from 2pm AEDT on Saturday and 12.30pm AEDT on Sunday.

These guys who are my closest rivals have been really fast as well,” Kostecki said. “You really can’t sit back too far. I’m gonna focus on what I’ve been doing so far and that’s trying to win races, and it’s been working so far. I’ll just stay focused on that.” The refusal to say an opponent’s name was most famously applied by Queensland coach Kevin Walters during the 2019 State of Origin series, telling his players they needed only to think about themselves to win.

