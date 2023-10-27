‘Watch out for them’: The World Cup giant slayers that always punch above their weight

New Zealand has approximately 5.2 million citizens, which equates to less than 0.3 per cent of India’s estimated population.

New Zealand entered this year’s Cricket World Cup with a wounded, ageing squad. Their captain hadn’t played any professional cricket in nearly six months, while their most experienced bowler was nursing a dislocated thumb.Watch every match of The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Live with no ad breaks in play on Kayo Sports.After thrashing England in their opener in Ahmedabad, they knocked off the Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan with ease before falling short against hosts India.

Before the tournament got underway earlier this month, few pundits picked the Black Caps for their semi-final predictions. Former Australian batter Mark Waugh, for example, acknowledged New Zealand’s squad was packed with talent, but didn’t expect them to qualify for the knockouts. headtopics.com

“They just do the basics right, and they’ve got a lot of self-belief,’ Waugh told Fox Cricket this week.“There’s no egos in that New Zealand squad. They’re playing for each other, and you can see it on the field.New Zealand, everyone’s second favourite team, perennially punch above their weight in ICC events, featuring in the semi-finals at every World Cup since 2007 — only Australia has won more World Cup matches since the inaugural tournament in 1975.

They may not have a plethora of world-class superstars at their disposal, but New Zealand’s consistency makes them a genuine threat towards the back-end of the tournament. “You look at their record, right since 1975, they’ve always been that semi-final team, that final team, and they always threaten.The Blacks Caps have become proven giant slayers at World Cup tournaments, knocking off South Africa during a rain-affected semi-final in Auckland in 2015 before upsetting India at Old Trafford four years later. headtopics.com

