WATCH LIVE: Police to provide update following mushroom cook’s arrest

But after the beef wellington meal, the Patterson couple and Ms Wilkinson died in hospital after eating suspected death cap mushrooms which were in the dish. Erin Patterson, 49, was arrested by police on Thursday amid the ongoing investigation into the fatal lunch served that left three of her family members dead. Picture: Brooke Grebert-Craig.Victoria Police confirmed in a statement a 49-year-old woman had been arrested on Thursday just after 8am to be interviewed by detectives.
Her Leongatha home, about two hours south-east of Melbourne, is also being searched with the help of the Australian Federal Police's technology detector dogs.Ms Patterson's Leongatha home was searched by police. Picture: Supplied via NCA NewsWireAustralian Federal Police's technology detector dogs were used in the search.
Symptoms may not show up for up to 36 hours, but it starts with abdominal cramps, vomiting, diarrhoea and can lead to the failure of organs such as the liver.
