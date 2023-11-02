WATCH LIVE: Police to provide update following mushroom cook’s arrest

But after the beef wellington meal, the Patterson couple and Ms Wilkinson died in hospital after eating suspected death cap mushrooms which were in the dish. Erin Patterson, 49, was arrested by police on Thursday amid the ongoing investigation into the fatal lunch served that left three of her family members dead. Picture: Brooke Grebert-Craig.Victoria Police confirmed in a statement a 49-year-old woman had been arrested on Thursday just after 8am to be interviewed by detectives.

Her Leongatha home, about two hours south-east of Melbourne, is also being searched with the help of the Australian Federal Police's technology detector dogs.Ms Patterson's Leongatha home was searched by police. Picture: Supplied via NCA NewsWireAustralian Federal Police's technology detector dogs were used in the search.

Symptoms may not show up for up to 36 hours, but it starts with abdominal cramps, vomiting, diarrhoea and can lead to the failure of organs such as the liver.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Huge Lego collection and boxes of gemstones seized by Victoria police in alleged meth lab raidA 36 year-old man was charged with trafficking, proceeds of crime and firearms offences after raid at Botanic Ridge house in Melbourne

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: How to watch the 2023 BMX National Championships LIVE on SBSThe three-day festival of BMX racing will be shown live and free on the screens of SBS from Shepparton, Victoria.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: WATCH LIVE: PM and Treasurer headline outlook conferencePrime Minister Anthony Albanese will give a keynote presentation to the The Australian-Melbourne Institute Economic and Social Outlook conference on Thursday.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Victoria's Opposition Accused of 'Backflip' on TreatyThe Victoria Opposition is facing criticism for changing its stance on a treaty, as a Liberal MP demands more information about the potential agreement with First Nations people.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Man killed, two others injured after horror crash in Victoria's east﻿A young man has died and two people have been rushed to hospital after a horror crash in Victoria&x27;s east.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Victoria unveils next step in bid to build 800,000 homes in next decadeThe Victorian government has launched a major recruitment drive for town planners in a bid to fast track developments across the state to ease the housing crisis.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕