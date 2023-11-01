WATCH LIVE: PM and Treasurer headline outlook conference

Mr Adam Bandt MP, Federal Member for Melbourne, Leader of the Australian Greens Mr Nathan Dal Bon, Chief Executive Officer, Housing Australia Mr Mike Zorbas, Chief Executive, Property Council of Australia Professor Lisa Cameron, Melbourne Institute: Applied Economic & Social Research moderated by Ms Jenna Clarke, Associate Editor, The AustralianMs Natalie Siegel-Brown, Commissioner, Productivity Commission Professor Peter Yu, Vice-President (First Nations), Australian National University...
The Hon Grace Grace MP, Queensland Minister for Education Professor A. Abigail Payne, Director and Ronald Henderson Professor, Melbourne Institute: Applied Economic & Social Research moderated by Ms Helen Trinca, The Deal Editor and Associate Editor, The AustralianDr Martin Parkinson AC PSM, Chancellor, Macquarie University
Ms Judith Sloan, Contributing Economics Editor, The Australian Professor Joanna Howe, Associate Dean (Research), Adelaide Law School moderated by Professor Roger Wilkins, Melbourne Institute: Applied Economic & Social ResearchProfessor Ian Harper AO, Dean and Director, Melbourne Business School Dr Stephen King, Commissioner, Productivity Commission Professor Guay Lim, Melbourne Institute: Applied Economic & Social Research moderated by Ms Judith Sloan, Contributing Economics Editor, The...
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕
Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕
Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕