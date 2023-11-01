WATCH LIVE: PM and Treasurer headline outlook conference

Mr Adam Bandt MP, Federal Member for Melbourne, Leader of the Australian Greens Mr Nathan Dal Bon, Chief Executive Officer, Housing Australia Mr Mike Zorbas, Chief Executive, Property Council of Australia Professor Lisa Cameron, Melbourne Institute: Applied Economic & Social Research moderated by Ms Jenna Clarke, Associate Editor, The AustralianMs Natalie Siegel-Brown, Commissioner, Productivity Commission Professor Peter Yu, Vice-President (First Nations), Australian National University...

The Hon Grace Grace MP, Queensland Minister for Education Professor A. Abigail Payne, Director and Ronald Henderson Professor, Melbourne Institute: Applied Economic & Social Research moderated by Ms Helen Trinca, The Deal Editor and Associate Editor, The AustralianDr Martin Parkinson AC PSM, Chancellor, Macquarie University

Ms Judith Sloan, Contributing Economics Editor, The Australian Professor Joanna Howe, Associate Dean (Research), Adelaide Law School moderated by Professor Roger Wilkins, Melbourne Institute: Applied Economic & Social ResearchProfessor Ian Harper AO, Dean and Director, Melbourne Business School Dr Stephen King, Commissioner, Productivity Commission Professor Guay Lim, Melbourne Institute: Applied Economic & Social Research moderated by Ms Judith Sloan, Contributing Economics Editor, The...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: Australian Prime Minister speaks with Israeli Prime Minister about Gaza operationAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the IDF's operation in the Gaza Strip.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: How to watch the 2023 BMX National Championships LIVE on SBSThe three-day festival of BMX racing will be shown live and free on the screens of SBS from Shepparton, Victoria.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Criticism over Victorian Treasurer's decision to waive payroll tax fees for struggling doctorsVictorian Treasurer Tim Pallas faces backlash for waiving payroll tax fees for doctors, putting pressure on the health industry.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Australian Assistant Treasurer warns of inflation challengeAssistant Treasurer and Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones acknowledges the reality of the inflation challenge and emphasizes the government's responsibility in keeping it under control. However, he also highlights the impact of global factors on Australia's economy.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Former Australian Prime Ministers Rebuked for Statement on Israel-Gaza ConflictA Palestinian advocacy group criticizes six former Australian prime ministers for their joint statement calling for unity amid rising tensions over Israel's response against Hamas in Gaza. The group accuses them of minimizing Israel's violations of international law and having a pro-Israel bias.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Former Australian Prime Ministers Denounce Hamas Attack on IsraelJohn Howard, Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard, Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull, and Scott Morrison issue a joint statement condemning Hamas' attack on Israel and calling for peace through a two-state solution.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕