Warren Mundine launched expletive-riddled spray after KPMG rejected his $10,000 speaker’s fee

Warren Mundine confirms he sent the text messages to a KPMG partner after his speaker’s fee was rejected, saying he remains unhappy with the firm and that big corporations should pay if they want Indigenous people to address staff.Warren Mundine confirms he sent the text messages to a KPMG partner after his speaker’s fee was rejected, saying he remains unhappy with the firm and that big corporations should pay if they want Indigenous people to address staff.

On Monday, Mundine told Guardian Australia that when his $10,000 fee was rejected, he asked a partner involved in the negotiation: “Don’t you like paying Aboriginals?”“It was compensating for some of my time and also the flights,” Mundine said. “I was unhappy with KPMG and I am still unhappy with the way they treated me. I have not had any conversations with them for months.

A KPMG spokesperson said that after Mundine’s invitation was cancelled, Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price was subsequently engaged to speak to senior staff. The Yes23 campaigner director, Dean Parkin, also spoke to the firm. headtopics.com

“These big corporations, they’ve all gone woke and they’ve been sucking on the Kool-Aid,” Mundine told the paper. “They are running biased education programs.”Our Australian morning briefing breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what’s happening and why it mattersIn early March, Mundine delivered his grievance in much stronger language to a KPMG partner, whom Guardian Australia

Mundine did not outline his specific grievance in the screenshot of the messages but confirmed on Monday that his non-payment was a factor.

