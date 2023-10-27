Warren Buffett’s buy-and-hold strategy under question as ASX big four banks and iron ore miners may be past their prime

– seem easy. At the heart of the advice Buffett often proffers is one of the simplest investment strategies out there: buy and hold.

Take a basket of household names from the time: AMP, New Corp, Lendlease, Qantas and QBE and Telstra. All have a smaller market cap today than they did in 2007.Times change, of course – and so do healthy markets and companies, who are constantly buying, selling and spinning off assets and business units.

Comparing that list of 2007’s biggest ASX companies to today’s list also highlights how the bluest of the market’s blue chips have flourished. Let’s start with the big banks, who are pillars of both the market (they account for about 20 per cent of the ASX) and the economy.– was the peak of the sector’s earnings, and when three or the big four banks report their profits in the coming weeks, their structural challenges will be top of mind for investors and analysts. headtopics.com

But CBA’s experience in recent months, where it has tried to step back from some of the most intense competitive practices, such as cash backs and other discounts,The shift to brokers, and the sheer amount of competition from non-bank lenders, neo-banks and larger disruptors such as Macquarie, looks permanent.

But the point is that their prospects for the next few decades do look different to the boom they’ve enjoyed over the past 20 years.Australian investors who have done well out of buying and holding the big banks and big miners should at least be prepared to consider the idea that continuing to do so is not without some risk. headtopics.com

