Warrant issued for suspect in mistaken-identity murder case

A warrant has been issued for a man wanted over the alleged mistaken-identity murder of a Sydney man, hours after police investigating the death charged eight alleged members of a crime gang. Ahmed Al Azzam, 25, was found with critical injuries in a car in the south-west suburb of Greenacre on July 23 and later died in hospital. A 22-year-old man who today still suffers from 'life-altering' spinal injuries and a 19-year-old woman were found injured in a separate vehicle.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Weinstein said the alleged crime was 'one of the most callous' he had seen in his 28 years on the job. Marko Saric, 24, and two other men, 39 and 25 – who were already in the Parklea Correctional Centre – were charged with murder yesterday. The other five arrested in the same series of coordinated dawn raids across Sydney and on the Central Coast were accused of a range of offences including gang-related charges and accessory before the fact to murder. 'To the person who pulled the trigger in this murder: we are closing in on you as we speak,' Weinstein said yesterday





