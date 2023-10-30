Warning over popular facial sunscreen

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has advised the instructions printed on the packaging of the Bondi Sands Everyday Protection Face SPF 50+ Sunscreen Mist are incorrect.

“If you spray the sunscreen mist directly onto your face this may cause accidental inhalation, local irritation of nose, mouth, and throat as well as coughing and sneezing.”Consumers in possession of the sunscreen have been advised to spray the product into their hands before application rather than directly on the face.

The TGA has advised users to shake the can well before use and to only apply it in well ventilated areas free from windy conditions. In 2020, the Cancer Council advised against the use of aerosol sunscreens. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dylan Coker headtopics.com

Research has also suggested that aerosol sunscreens are not as effective for sun protection due to difficulties with even application, while the propellant in aerosol products dilutes the amount of sunscreen dispensed, impacting coverage.

