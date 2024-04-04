Warning: Free garden mulch from online marketplaces may contain asbestos

Have you ever obtained garden mulch from a site like Gumtree or Facebook Marketplace? You could be putting your health at risk, according to a fresh warning from Environmental Protection Authority Victoria (EPA). The EPA said on Wednesday an investigation was underway after a person in Melbourne received free mulch last year via an online marketplace that contained building rubble, including asbestos. The case highlighted why garden mulch should only be obtained from reliable sources, it said.

"I urge the community to watch out for anyone offering garden mulch who can't demonstrate they follow appropriate high standards and quality checks to avoid contamination," EPA Victoria's director of regulatory services Duncan Pendrigh said in a statement. "If the offer seems too good to be true, be wary of it. "If you suspect material in your mulch could be asbestos, do not disturb it and report it to EP

A council in Melbourne's west closed a playground after a resident found pieces of compound material in tan bark mulch, along with other industrial waste.

Victorians are being warned to avoid mulch advertised on Facebook marketplace and Gumtree after asbestos was found in free mulch given to a resident in Melbourne's east. The state's Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is investigating the source of the contaminated mulch.

Victorians are being warned to avoid mulch advertised on Facebook marketplace and Gumtree after asbestos was found in free mulch given to a resident in Melbourne's east. The state's Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is investigating the source of the contaminated mulch.

