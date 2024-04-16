Warning for Older Australians and Their Families About Unlicensed Advisers

Older Australians and their families are being warned to be careful about seeking the help of unlicensed and unregulated advisers and consultants when planning how to structure their finances to afford aged care .

She says aged care advice is often sought quickly, at a time when emotions of the person seeking aged care and their family are raw. There is a view by some aged care advisers and consultants that, as they are only giving “information” regarding the refundable accommodation deposit or daily accommodation payment, they do not need to be regulated.for those looking at options for aged care and information on associated costs. The website allows users to select a pool of aged care homes that can be ranked according to a government endorsed “star rating”, with the search limited to a particular area.

Older Australians Families Unlicensed Advisers Unregulated Consultants Finances Aged Care

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



smh / 🏆 6. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Card skimming warning for Australians using ATMS in Bali7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

New warning for Australian travellers as France raises terror alert warningT﻿he federal government updated its travel advice ahead of next month&x27;s Anzac Day holiday.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Aged care: Older Australians expected to pay more for aged care at home indicates report chaired by Annika WellsAged Care Minister Anika Wells said she wanted to get the balance right between how much taxpayers and the elderly pay to receive care at home.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Why we don't have enough of the blood these Australians needAn increase in lesser-known blood types in Australia has sparked a fresh plea for people from a range of ethnic backgrounds to roll up their sleeves and donate.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

A Plebiscite on Nuclear Energy: Testing Australians' SupportThe article discusses the idea of holding a plebiscite on nuclear energy in Australia to gauge public support. It compares this proposal to the divisive plebiscite on marriage equality and argues for the potential benefits of a popular vote on this contentious issue.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australians Ellyse Perry and Sophie Molineux inspire Bangalore to WPL cricket final winMolineux’s 3-20 sets up eight-wicket win over Lanning’s Delhi Capitals while Perry ends tournament as leading run-scorer with 347

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »