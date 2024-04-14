Warning: Digital driver's licence apps in Australia may increase fraud risks

Cyber security experts are warning unless digital driver's licence apps meet internationally recognised security standards , they could increase risks of fraud.Victorians will gain access to digital driver's licences next month, as the state becomes the fourth to launch the new form of ID.most of Australia 's digital driver's licences don't meet international security standards , putting people at increased risk of fraud and identity theft.
"It should reduce things like fraud, misuse, and identity theft – but that relies on a secure implementation, which as we've seen, hasn't been happening," Mr O'Reilly said.New South Wales residents gained access to digital licences in 2019 and IT experts, including at Dvuln, used "brute force" on the app and modify details in minutes.
"With some of the breaches we've had it underscores a really urgent need for the government and issuing authorities to really enhance security measures." The statewide rollout comes after a trial in Ballarat saw more than 15,000 people access their digital licence since July last year.When asked about the Ballarat digital licence trial and what safety features have been built into Victoria's digital licence app, a state government spokesperson said it had "undergone a range of stringent security and penetration tests".
"Because people were wanting to change their driver's licence numbers but there wasn't any infrastructure to handle such a large scale … it can take weeks."But Mr O'Reilly said the standards "can only do so much" and a "very high level" of secure development practices and general data literacy were still necessary.
