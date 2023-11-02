Warner Stand at Lord’s may be renamed owing to slavery links

that the naming of the Warner stand is something the club “ought to keep under review” and that links to the slave trade are a “live” challenge which organisations have to be “very thoughtful” about. “It’s something I’d like to take away and for us to keep under review as a club. Seeing Stuart Broad have a stand named after him at Trent Bridge shows the merit of connecting younger audiences to some of the current greats,” he said.

Warner, who died in 1963, was known as the Grand Old Man of English Cricket and his association with the club spanned almost 70 years. He played 15 Tests for England, served as chairman of selectors and managed the Bodyline tour of 1932-33.

The Warner Stand has stood at Lord’s since 1958. The current building was revamped at a cost of £25 million and reopened in 2017 by Prince Philip. It hosts a restaurant called Pelham’s, with sweeping views of the playing area.

Warner was born almost 70 years after the abolition of slavery but his family derived its fortune from sugar plantations in the Caribbean. His grandfather, Colonel Edward Warner, owned tobacco and sugar estates in Trinidad and Dominica, which were worked by slave labour from Africa. The Warner family were paid compensation by the British government following the abolition of the slave trade.

However, the report from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, which landed on the eve of the Lord’s Ashes Test this summer and was critical of the MCC, brought the issue back onto the agenda.The club’s members were described in the ICEC report as “out of touch, elitist and unrepresentative of both the wider population and those who play cricket”.“We did a review investigating the MCC and its involvement in slavery and actually it is really benign in that respect,” he said.

