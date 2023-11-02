Waller still sweet on Kovalica in Golden Eagle despite barrier 16

Tommy Berry was delighted with Kovalica’s work at Rosehill on Thursday morning heading into the Golden Eagle.“He has versatility, this horse, and that’s why we have been able to bring him back from a Derby and run him at 1500m in the spring,” Waller said of Kovalica. “He is still developing but the sections he can run indicate he has the ability to go to the top.

“This is a grand final for him on the weekend and he’s ready to perform at his top, which I don’t think we have seen before. The draw just makes it a bit more difficult for him.” Kovalica also got too far back in the King Charles III Stakes last start, where he produced the third-fastest final 400m on Everest day in running fifth.

Jockey Tommy Berry was delighted to see Kovalica’s demeanour as he strolled around Rosehill yesterday morning, which only added to his confidence.“I honestly believe I’m on the best horse in the race. I’m so confident in this horse’s ability,” Berry said. “He felt sharp and this morning and it is the best I’ve seen him within himself. He was bouncing around, and that’s really good for him because he’s usually pretty laid back. He’s in great shape.

“It’s very sticky for him, but in saying that I still believe I’m on the best horse in the race and we’ve just got to hope for a bit of luck,” Berry said. “A big field creates pressure, so hopefully that’s the key and we can try and slot in somewhere. There’s always going to be horses caught wide that are going to have to press forward and create that tempo. He’s only needs a little bit of luck and a good ride from me and he is the one to beat.

