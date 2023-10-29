Wallabies supporters left disappointed by exit clauses in coach's contract

Wallabies supporters don’t have the luxury of an exit clause. They don’t get to activate a parachute when things don’t go to their liking. They commit to the national side emotionally – for better or worse – and oftentimes financially.to have exit clauses in his contract from the get-go are therefore another slap in the face for supporters.

All year they had been exhorted to get behind Jones, with the patriotism card used liberally by Rugby Australia, and all the time they knew that he had a way out if certain conditions were not met.2. Springboks are worthy world champions

There is no better tournament team than South Africa. Already without Malcolm Marx, they lost hooker Bongi Mbonambi to a clumsy Shannon Frizell cleanout after two minutes of the final, and that blow should have been terminal for their chances. It depowered their scrum and caused major disruption to their lineout, taking away two of the pillars of their game. headtopics.com

The Springboks haven’t even been well selected in the past two weeks – Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber made a number of poor calls – but their player pool is so deep, and stacked with leaders, that itThe Springboks have a deep sense of purpose, and Australia’s women also played that way against France in Dunedin on Saturday. Forget France’s late tries to close the, the Wallaroos dished out a comprehensive lesson to the French.

Prop Eva Karpani won the plaudits with her three tries, but the Wallaroos’ loose-forward trio was also outstanding. Their next opponents, Wales, will be stinging after a 70-7 defeat to the Black Ferns on Saturday, so another win next week is no guarantee. However, that win again showed the Wallaroos’ World Cup-winning potential if they can get the right backing.Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but a mere five minutes off the bench for Damian McKenzie looked like a poor use of that resource. headtopics.com

Jones resigns as Wallabies coachEddie Jones’ second stint as Wallabies coach is over, nine months after signing a long-term deal until 2027. Read more ⮕

Jones resigns as Wallabies coachEddie Jones’ second stint as Wallabies coach is over, nine months after signing a long-term deal until 2027. Read more ⮕

Jones resigns as Wallabies coachEddie Jones’ second stint as Wallabies coach is over, nine months after signing a long-term deal until 2027. Read more ⮕

Eddie Jones quits as Wallabies coachEddie Jones’ catastrophic time in charge of the Wallabies has reportedly come to an end. Read more ⮕

Eddie Jones quits as Wallabies coach as Rugby Australia’s humiliating year comes to end7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Eddie Jones resigns as Wallabies coach after nine-month nightmareJones to walk away less than one year into a five year deal Wallabies won just two of nine Tests in Jones’s disastrous stint Read more ⮕