Waleed Aly predicts conflict between Israel and Gaza could continue for years

star Waleed Aly has made a chilling prediction that the conflict between Israel and Gaza could go on for “years” and leave the whole region “on fire”.

Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7 kicked off a full-scale war, with thousands now dead and Israel threatening to invade the narrow strip. The health ministry in Gaza claims that more than 8,000 Palestinians have now been killed by the Israeli retaliatory strikes, with 73 per cent of them coming from ‘vulnerable’ populations - ie children, women and the elderly.

The Project star appeared visibly shaking after watching the latest reports. Over the last week, charities and some members of the international community have made calls for a ceasefire to allow aide into Gaza City and give civilians the change to flee, but the Israeli government has so far ignored the pleas.

Sharing his thoughts on the latest reports coming out of the region, Aly said that he fears the conflict could continue until “the whole region” was at war. The death toll in Gaza has reached over 8,000 after Israel ramped up its ground offensive, with calls for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire rising as world leaders condemn the actions of Israel.“It is the scariest and the most chilling thing for me,” said the host.

He warned that Israel's refusal to stop its barrage of attacks could spell disaster for the entire region and all those living within it. Waleed continued: "If that's their attitude then a ceasefire is like telling them that they can't defend themselves and they will never accept that because that's their interpretation of those events and now you're starting to see."Waleed's remarks come just days after the Australian government abstained during a UN vote to call for an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza.

