Wake up, Bunbury: The Wiggles demand council stop blaring Hot Potato 24/7 at homeless

This masthead understands The Wiggles have since approached the city’s council requesting it stop using the song. The partially covered public stage in the city’s heart and opposite its bus depot has regularly doubled as a shelter for those experiencing homelessness over the better part of the past decade.
And Miguel said the city had been receiving increasing reports of such behaviour and costly damage due to the growing number of people setting up camp in the area.the use of music as a passive way of discouraging people from congregating in an area was a common method utilised across the state and the city had been employing it for more than six months.“Graham Bricknell Memorial Music Shell is a community space where people should feel safe to visit and meet up,” he said.
In a statement on Thursday, Punch said he was very disappointed the music was getting played for that purpose 24 hours a day, insisting it was not a solution to homelessness.Shelter WA chief executive Kath Snell described the behaviour as “hideously cruel” and said the advocacy body would be reaching out to the city to meet with them and discuss compassionate and effective responses to homelessness.
“There are so many examples of amazing local governments across WA working with their Rangers and other frontline staff on strategies to support people experiencing homelessness in their local community.”
