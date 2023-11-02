Wake up, Bunbury: The Wiggles demand council stop blaring Hot Potato 24/7 at homeless

The South West council came under fire on Thursday after conceding it was blaring the children’s band’s ‘Hot Potato’ song at its Graham Bricknell Memorial Music Shell to discourage people from congregating there.the group’s music was created to bring joy and happiness to children and families around the world, and they were “deeply disappointed” to hear it was being used in any other way.
This masthead understands The Wiggles have since approached the city’s council requesting it stop using the song. Earlier in the afternoon, the city doubled down amid backlash over the musical deterrance, insisting the method was standard practice and a response to rising anti-social behaviour.
The partially covered public stage in the city’s heart and opposite its bus depot has regularly doubled as a shelter for those experiencing homelessness over the better part of the past decade. But as Bunbury mayor Jaysen Miguel pointed out, it had also become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.
And Miguel said the city had been receiving increasing reports of such behaviour and costly damage due to the growing number of people setting up camp in the area.the use of music as a passive way of discouraging people from congregating in an area was a common method utilised across the state and the city had been employing it for more than six months.“Graham Bricknell Memorial Music Shell is a community space where people should feel safe to visit and meet up,” he said.
“Music has been played at the shell for more than six months without incident, however it came to our attention that someone had removed a padlock into the storage area of the shell and turned the volume of the music right up.The council was berated for using Peter Allen’sat the music shell for the same purpose back in 2016, prompting Member for Bunbury-turned-minister Don Punch to publicly condemn the practice.
