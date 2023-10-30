Wagner Group Returns to Combat Zone in Ukraine

Belarusian soldiers attend a training by mercenary fighters from Wagner private military company near Tsel village, southeast of Minsk, Belarus.“Wagner Group has returned to the combat zone in Ukraine,” it reported. “The call out for ‘musicians’ from the reserve and active recruitment will begin shortly,”

A Russian military Telegram channel also confirmed that Wagner fighters have been fighting with a unit around Avdiivka in the Donbas region where Vladimir Putin has ordered a major attack to seize the town.

In June, Wagner mercenaries drove to within 200 km of Moscow before their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called off the rebellion.He thought he had a deal with Putin to pardon the rebels, but two months later he was killed whenThere have been reports that battle-hardened Wagner mercenaries would reform under Prigozhin’s son, Pavel, but it has now been confirmed that they are once again fighting in Ukraine. headtopics.com

Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechnya’s leader, also said on Sunday that he had recruited 170 Wagner fighters for a new battalion.“I welcome the decision made by the fighters. Their experience will be in demand in solving assigned problems,” he said.

A video posted with his Telegram message showed a Chechen military commander shaking hands with several Wagner fighters wearing the group’s distinctive skull insignia. Moscow is also pressuring migrants from central Asia to sign up to fight and has allowed one of its mercenary groups to send women to front line units. headtopics.com

