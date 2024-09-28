WADA Appeals Jannik Sinner's Clearing After Positive Drug Tests

Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner said he was “very disappointed and also surprised” after a decision to clear him of wrongdoing following two positive drug test s was appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

“Obviously, I’m very disappointed and also surprised of this appeal, to be honest, because we had three hearings. All three hearings came out very positively for me,” the 23-year-old Sinner said after beating Safiullin. WADA suggested the rules were not followed correctly despite prosecutor Nicolas Zbinden for tennis’ integrity body - which accepted Sinner’s version of events - being a lawyer who regularly works on high-profile cases for the global watchdog, including the successful appeal against Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

