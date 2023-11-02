WA Police officer Alister Swift jailed for assaulting woman during Cloverdale arrest

The 33-year-old then pushed the woman, who was still highly agitated, into a bedroom, and handcuffed her while telling her she was under arrest.After that, the court heard he pulled her across a bed and onto the ground in what he called "a take-down manoeuvre" before dragging her across the floor and to the outside of the premises.

Swift denied any wrongdoing and, in his evidence, maintained he had used only force that was necessary. He said he did what he did, because he believed an assault was imminent, and he feared for his and his partner's safety.

The incident sparked a police internal investigation, which led to the charges being laid in February 2020.Ambassador Suzuki carries the weight of his father's past as a kamikaze pilot.

Sewing needles, dishwashing liquid and kids on the floor: The unthinkable horrors of Gaza's hospitalsMan charged with murder of Canberra grandmother pleads not guilty, charged with five new offencesKmart slapped with $1.3 million fine for sending marketing emails to customers who opted out

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: These academics love Taylor Swift so much, they created a 'Swiftposium' conference devoted to studying herTo coincide with the Australian leg of her Eras world tour, Melbourne University will host the 'Swiftposium', an academic conference devoted to studying Taylor Swift.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Woman Allegedly Making Threats Shot and Wounded by French Police in ParisFrench police have shot and wounded a woman who was allegedly making threats at a train station in Paris. The incident occurred amidst heightened anti-terrorism alert in the country.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Police investigate four ‘suspicious’ bushfires in QldPolice are investigating four bushfires being treated as 'suspicious' from the past two weeks on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Chris Minns rules out compensation for young people affected by ‘discriminatory’ police schemeNSW premier says complaints procedures already exist after Greens call for redress for people harmed by scrapped potentially unlawful policy

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: New bodycam video shows police scrambling to evacuate people from Hawaiian wildfiresMaui police have shown 16 minutes of body camera footage taken the day a wildfire tore through Lahaina town in August.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: French police detain Russian tycoon over alleged financial and sanctions violationsAlfa Bank founder Alexey Kuzmichev was sanctioned by EU for ‘well-established ties’ to Vladimir Putin

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕