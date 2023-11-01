WA government settles Aboriginal stolen wages case for $180 million

Many of the claimants worked in the state’s cattle industry in the Kimberley for decades without being paid properly.to pay nearly $200 million to former Aboriginal workers and their families who had their wages stolen under similar circumstances.

Kimberley stockman and Gooniyandi traditional owner Mervyn Street, 72, launched the action with the support of Shine Lawyers in the Australian Human Rights Commission in August 2020 and mediation with the WA Government began in 2021.

Shine Lawyers head of class actions Vicky Antzoulatos said the settlement was a victory for the many thousands of First Nations people they represented.“Workers and their descendants suffered intergenerational disadvantage because of the legislation in place in the state of Western Australia over many decades which directly affected the lives and livelihoods of Aboriginal people,” she said.

“Financial compensation is one way to acknowledge the suffering of First Nations people. It doesn’t correct the past but offers a way forward.

