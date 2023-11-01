Vulnerable New York Republicans say Santos’s expulsion is ‘moral’ issue in new letter

Ken Buck told MSNBC he won’t stand again to represent his eastern Colorado district: A member of the rightwing Freedom Caucus, Buck made waves in September when he penned a Washington Post column saying he did not believe impeaching Joe Biden was a good idea. His district is seen as strongly Republican, and Democrats will have an uphill battle to claim the vacant seat in 2024.

