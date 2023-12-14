Voyager 1 spacecraft experiences computer glitch in outer reaches of solar system

's Voyager 1 spacecraft has experienced a computer glitch that's causing a bit of a communication breakdown between the 46-year-old probe and its mission team on Earth. Engineers are currently trying to solve the issue as the aging spacecraft explores uncharted cosmic territory along the outer reaches of the solar system.

Voyager 1 is currently the farthest spacecraft from Earth at about 24 billion kilometres away, while its twin Voyager 2 has travelled more than 20 billion kilometres from our planet.Both are in interstellar space and are the only spacecraft ever to operate beyond the heliosphere, the sun's bubble of magnetic fields and particles that extends well beyond the orbit of Pluto. Initially designed to last five years, the Voyager probes are the two longest-operating spacecraft in history. Their exceptionally long lifespans mean that both spacecraft have provided additional insights about our solar system and beyond after achieving their preliminary goals of flying by Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune decades ago





