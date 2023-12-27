Volunteers Helped George H.W. Bush with Christmas Card List

In the 1980s, Dot Burghard spent months addressing envelopes for George H.W. Bush's Christmas card list. The operation had 30,000 recipients and required a start date two seasons before the holidays. Volunteers turned the office into a Hallmark factory.





Japanese Christmas Tradition: Fried Chicken Instead of TurkeyIn Japan, it's uncommon for people to roast turkeys or eat dishes commonly associated with a European Christmas on 25 December. Japanese people are much more likely to eat Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) or any other type of fried chicken on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The tradition of sorts shaped up in the absence of other Christmas constants in Japan, where there isn't a majority of Christians, with Shintoism, Confucianism and Buddhism being the country's major faiths. And, 25 December is also not a public holiday.

Cookbooks for Christmas: A Gift Worth SharingThree great Australian cookbooks published for the 2023 Christmas season that pass the “good enough to give you” test.

Employee Threatens to Quit After Boss Tries to Force Them to Work on Christmas DayA furious employee has threatened to quit after their boss tried to force them to work on Christmas Day. The worker was looking forward to travelling home to see their parents over the festive season when they randomly noticed they were scheduled to work.

Christmas Revellers Encouraged to Prepare Indoor Plans as Storms and Showers Forecast for East CoastChristmas revellers have been encouraged to prepare indoor plans for festivities as storms and showers are forecast for much of the east coast. Widespread rain and cloudy weather affecting much of the east coast is expected to continue into Christmas Day, with revellers encouraged to prepare an indoor option for tomorrow’s festivities. Queensland was lashed with severe thunderstorms on Sunday, with giant hail and huge downpours of up to 43mm in just 15 minutes recorded in northern The Bureau of Meteorology warned that much of Australia’s east coast had a high chance of showers late Sunday, which would continue into Christmas Day. on Christmas Day, where 23C is forecast and a possible thunderstorm could develop. Canberra could see up to 50mm of rain on Monday, when there was a forecast maximum temperature of 23C

Christmas Day weather: Queenslanders brace for more storms as flood risk remains in NSWQueenslanders and parts of NSW have been told to hunker down amid Christmas Day warnings for large hailstones, heavy rain and possible flash flooding. The Bureau of Meteorology issued thunderstorm warnings on Monday afternoon for parts of Queensland's southern interior and the north of the state.

Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem due to Israel-Hamas warThe typically bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town Sunday after Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war.

