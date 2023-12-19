Volcanic Eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula

The region had been active for more than two years and thousands of small earthquakes rattled the area in recent weeks. It started about 10.20pm on Monday (8.30am Tuesday AEDT) north of Grindavik, a fishing town of 3400 people on the Reykjanes Peninsula. The town is about 50 kilometres south-west of Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, in an area known broadly as Fagradalsfjall volcano. First there was a series of small earthquakes.

Then lava that's some 1200 degrees pouring out of a fissure about four kilometres long. The Icelandic Meteorological Office estimated that hundreds of cubic metres of lava per second flowed out in the first two hours of the eruption, though the activity had significantly subsided by Tuesday afternoon





9NewsSyd » / 🏆 23. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Electric Small Forward and Key Forward Prospects in AFL DraftThe AFL draft is almost here, with plenty of twists and turns expected on a much-anticipated opening night. Join all the discussion and debate as we build up to the first pick. (via abcsport)

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Caretaker Leaves Millions to Small TownGeoffrey Holt, a caretaker in a mobile home park, lived a simple life with no car or furniture. However, he had a secret: he was a multimillionaire. Upon his death, he left his entire fortune of $3.8 million to the community of Hinsdale, New Hampshire.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Investors Eye Small-Cap Sector for Big Gains as Rate Cuts LoomWith investors anticipating rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve and Reserve Bank of Australia in 2024, the bombed out small-cap sector is being touted for big gains as risk appetite returns.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Earth's Temperature Briefly Crosses Critical ThresholdThe Earth’s temperature has briefly risen above a crucial threshold that scientists have been warning for decades could have catastrophic and irreversible impacts on the planet and its ecosystems.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

China shifts focus in Belt and Road Initiative to 'small but beautiful' projectsPresident Xi Jinping announces a shift in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) from massive projects to smaller, more efficient ones. Indonesia, the biggest recipient in Southeast Asia, has benefited from the initiative with investments in high-speed train projects and nickel processing.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Young Rich Lister Kevin Gosschalk Gives Up on Australian InvestorsKevin Gosschalk, the Young Rich Lister carving a small fortune beating cyber criminals, has all but given up on Australian investors despite delivering some of them eye-watering returns.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »