Voice referendum: Richard Marles, how did voters ‘get it right’?

I am at a complete loss to comprehend the statement by acting PM Richard Marles that Australian voters got the referendum response right (“”, October 24). How can this be true when – by their own admission – so many voters simply could not understand what the referendum question meant? The wily leaders of the No case knew most people would not understand the question and told them, “If you don’t know, then just vote No”.
The failure of the referendum serves to remind us of the delicate bindings which hold the shaky edifice of democracy together. We toy with them at our peril.EV penetration by electorate The virtue signalling of driving an electric vehicle flows through into the vanity project that was the Yes campaign. Both are out of touch with mainstream Australia, something readily apparent should teal voters take their Teslas beyond Mosman or Woollahra.” (October 21-22) continues his theme of trying to link the decisive No vote in the referendum to a possible surge of votes towards the Coalition at the next federal election.
Their view would appear to be that virtues are only something that are signalled, as opposed to convictions or even beliefs that are soundly held, such as compassion, empathy and a willingness to listen. Australia will be the poorer if we do not get better at listening.The Reserve Bank board should be independent of government. But this does not mean it should increase interest rates just because the treasurer thinks it need not. headtopics.com
Second, with Australian home loans mostly based on variable interest rates, monetary policy is more potent than in the US, where mortgage interest rates are generally fixed for long periods. The RBA has therefore been able to slow consumer spending with a less severe tightening.
A possible rate rise will and should be discussed at the board’s next meeting. But the decision will and should depend on the new set of forecasts that the board will receive then, not on a “cultural cringe” following of rates overseas.Donald Trump, the philanthropist of irony, keeps on giving. Facing multiple charges, he has declared he does not mind being a Nelson Mandela, as he is doing it “for a reason”. headtopics.com