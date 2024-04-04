Visually Impaired Shooters Face Discriminatory Restrictions

Troy King, a visually impaired athlete, is facing restrictions on his pursuit of target shooting due to discriminatory regulations imposed by NSW Police. Under these regulations, visually impaired shooters can only possess low-powered air rifles if accompanied by a sighted person with a permit. They are also prohibited from storing the guns at their homes unless a sighted person who has completed a firearms safe handling course resides there.

This has raised concerns among visually impaired marksmen and women, who fear that their ambitions of representing Australia in target shooting may be hindered

