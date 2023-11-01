Visitors to Australia could now lose their visa if they hide plant or animal products in luggage

In a regulation dated 26 October and published on 31 October, the government expanded the grounds for visa cancellation to include “circumstances where the minister reasonably believes” a visa-holder has breached the section.

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup “Given the very serious nature of attempting to conceal conditionally non-prohibited goods and the concomitant threat that action represents to Australia’s unique biosecurity status, it is appropriate for migration officials to have the discretion to cancel the visa of persons who contravene this provision.”

Australia has some of the toughest biosecurity laws in the world, aimed at keeping the island continent free from the world’s invasive pests and diseases, and protect an agriculture industry worth more than $70bn.Our Australian morning briefing breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what’s happening and why it mattersto bring her and then husband Johnny Depp’s dogs into Australia.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: Australia inflation: To avoid recession, the Reserve Bank of Australia must carry a credible stickThe bank must be seen to be independent of government and make good monetary policy decisions if it is to convince the public it will get inflation under control.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Half-blind Tasmanian kelpie Earl wins title of best working dog in Australia and New ZealandA GPS tracker on Earl's collar has shown he can run faster and longer than all the other top working dogs in Australia. His owner Alex says he'd be lost without the loyal, hardworking kelpie by his side.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Papua New Guinea to Investigate Allegations of Corruption in Australia-Funded Refugee Support ProgramPapua New Guinea's government has ordered an audit to investigate allegations of corruption in the Australia-funded refugee support program. The investigation comes after claims were made by a whistleblower within PNG's immigration authority that millions of dollars had potentially been misused. The deputy prime minister and minister for immigration, John Rosso, stated that the seriousness of the allegations and the Australian government's commitment to investigate the program necessitated their own audit.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Alone Australia heads to ‘absolutely stunning’ New Zealand for second seasonTen contestants went to the South Island to compete in snowy, mountainous terrain for the hit SBS survival series

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: The Crown, Fargo and Faraway Downs: what’s new to streaming in Australia in NovemberPlus a musical about Australian history from the Chaser, an Oliver Twist spin-off set down under and a small-town priest with a sniper rifle

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Rothschild Australia names former Future Fund director as new chairVeteran financial services director Carolyn Kay is well-known on the board scene and holds positions at Scentre Group, NAB, Myer Family Investments and FIRB.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕