Visions of Bankman-Fried clash in US trial closing arguments

Not so, said Bankman-Fried's lawyer Mark Cohen, who argued"the government tried to turn Sam into some sort of villain, some sort of monster." The accusations were"based on a false premise" that Bankman-Fried's FTX empire"was a fraudulent enterprise" built"to steal customers' funds from very early days."Up to $14 billion of client money fuelled the transactions and venture investments of Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried's personally owned hedge fund.

"He knew it was wrong. He did it anyway (and) thought because he was smart he could get away with it," the prosecutor argued. But Cohen, the defense lawyer, countered that"Sam's good faith is a defense against all of the charges."

The jury will begin deliberations on Thursday, with most observers convinced the 31-year-old struggled to make his own case during his several days on the stand. During the trial that began on October 3, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate admitted he made"mistakes" in managing his crypto empire, but that he never committed fraud.

He said the problems at Alameda arose because his directions were ignored by staff, including his former girlfriend Caroline Ellison, whom he picked to run the fund.

