Vision of Tom Curran's incident emerges as he is suspended from BBL

Vision of the incident that saw the Sydney Sixers’ English international Tom Curran suspended for four BBL games has emerged. Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced Curran had been charged with a level-three offence under clause 2.17 in the code of conduct. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Tom Curran suspended from BBL for four matches for intimidating an umpire.

The clause relates to “intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire, match referee or medical personnel whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a match”. The charge stemmed from an incident during the warm-up before the Sixers’ clash with the Hobart Hurricanes in Launceston on December 11. Footage of the law breach had not been seen by the public until 7Cricket’s The Spin showed it on Thursday night. In the video, Curran can be seen doing a run-through on the playing surface in the warm-up before an umpire noticed and intervened. The umpire turned around and walked towards Curran, who was already making his way back to the top of his mark to prepare for another run-throug





