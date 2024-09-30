Virus transmission shouldn't dictate pandemic public health orders, experts say

Add articles to your saved list and come back to them any time.Virus transmission alone should not dictate public health orders in a future pandemic, and border closures must be informed by a nationally agreed framework, experts reviewing the state’s COVID-19 response have urged.

For example, during the Delta wave in 2021, NSW resisted introducing a “singles bubble” for people who lived alone until five weeks into the lockdown, even though it was used successfully towards the end of the long Victorian lockdown the previous year. People with an intimate partner were allowed to visit each other the whole time.“We’re social animals,” McGorry said. “It’s not just the lockdowns, it was the social distancing that really had a nasty effect.

Linda Scott, president of Local Government NSW during the pandemic, addresses the Herald’s COVID discussion.“We stopped people in western Sydney going outdoors in a way that was arguably worse for their health than we did in areas across the other side of the road,” Scott said, referencing the harsher lockdowns applied to “local government areas of concern” during the Delta wave. “That was very hard to explain to people.

That echoed a recommendation in the TTF’s submission to the Commonwealth’s COVID inquiry, which called for stronger co-ordination and consistent management structures between federal, state and territory governments. Then-premiers Annastacia Palaszczuk, Daniel Andrews and Gladys Berejiklian with then-prime Minister Scott Morrison at a national cabinet meeting in December 2020.Former deputy premier Paul Toole, who was part of the crisis cabinet steering NSW’s COVID-19 response, said that in future it must be a “national approach”.

The Herald’s expert panel on lockdowns and border closures followed similar exercises on schools and the COVID-19 health response.’s panel noted the unprecedented nature of the pandemic and the urgency with which consequential decisions were made, they said command hierarchies and communication trees instituted during COVID-19 did not always produce the best, or most consistent, outcomes.

